Sources: Suspect in Capitol attack has ties to Indiana

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The man who hit Capitol Police Officers as he crashed into a barricade and ran at officers with a knife has reportedly been identified as a man with ties to Indiana.

The Associated Press reports law enforcement officials identified the slain suspect as 25-year-old Noah Green. Investigators were digging into his background and examining whether he had any mental health history as they tried to discern a motive. They were working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.

Sources are telling media outlets that the suspect was Noah Green. We learned that he filed a name change petition in Marion County Court back in December. Records show he wanted to change his name from Noah Ricardo Green to Noah Zaeem Muhammad.

The hearing from that petition was scheduled for this Tuesday, but we’ve confirmed that Green did not show up for that hearing. Because he missed the hearing and didn’t file for an extension, the court dismissed the matter and closed the case.

The address listed on the court documents is an Indianapolis address. Other records show Green also had ties to Virginia.

The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol typically used by senators and staff on weekdays, though most are away from the building during the current recess. The attack occurred about 100 yards (91 meters) from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol.