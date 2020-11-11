South Butler-Tarkington killing thought related to previous murder

INDIANAPOLIS — When Harold Lee, Jr., was gunned down out front of his mother’s house in the 3800 block of Cornelius Avenue Tuesday morning, his brother Damon immediately thought retaliation was the reason.

“He’s been helping myself and other residents trying to get rid of the criminal element in Butler- Tarkington,” said Lee. “He was definitely a protector and he was trying to help us get rid of the last few crack dealers we have and the last few criminals we have in our community so we could be safe.”

A month ago, Charles Swain, Jr., 54, was stabbed to death at the Subway shop at 120 West 38th Street, walking distance from the house of Harold Lee’s mother.

“I know for a fact that he got into it with that man parking in front of my mother’s house,” said Lee, “and he told him to keep moving, so that’s definitely a possibility.”

“When your loved one or friend gets killed please stop seeking revenge and killing another human being,” said Rev. Charles Harrison of the Ten Point Coalition, “because just as you were impacted by your friend and loved one being killed, if you go kill someone else – then you are impacting their families.”

Damon Lee is an IPS teacher and girls’ basketball coach who has led the way in calming the South Butler-Tarkington community which was rocked by several murders in the late summer and early fall of 2015.

“My brother was more of a vigilante-type community rescuer and I’m more of try-to-do-things-the-right-way,” said Lee. “He was a youth coach for our beloved Butler-Tarkington Indy Steelers football team and we also coached basketball teams and baseball teams in our community.

“For somebody who’s actually out here marching for peace to get murdered in his own community, I think that should be an outrage not just in the city but also in the community.

“If somebody killed my brother for retaliation, that’s when things go around and that person will probably retaliated at, too. If you live by the gun, you will die by the gun.

“It just lets me know that there’s more work to do. I’m not frustrated but I will not be moved from my mission of having a peaceful city and a peaceful neighborhood.”

Damon Lee believes the answer to his brother’s killing resides within the community where the Lees have lived for more than 40 years, and he expects a neighbor to do the right thing and slip a note onto the windshield of his car with information on Harold’s murder.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.