South Carolina governor orders law enforcement to disperse beach crowds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has directed law enforcement to clear crowds at beaches in the state.

Beaches in the Lowcountry and along the coastline have seen large crowds over the past few days despite orders to limit large gatherings and stay home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“To save lives, I have directed SLED and local law enforcement to disperse crowds gathered on our state’s beaches,” said Gov. McMaster in a tweet Friday afternoon.

McMaster said coastal residents should be responsible and maintain social distance while enjoying the beaches.

Meanwhile, both the Isle of Palms and Folly Beach issued emergency ordinances restricting access to the islands in an effort to limit crowds.

Residents and businesses must show ID to gain entry at checkpoints heading into the islands. Guests, like short term rentals or hotel guests, will be required to show booking confirmations.