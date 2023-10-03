MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — The South Montgomery Community School Corporation’s superintendent is resigning.

The Southmont Schools Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. The agenda for that meeting budgets time for the board to accept superintendent Chad Cripe’s resignation.

Cripe was hired by Southmont Schools in July 2022. The reason for his resignation is not know at this time.

Cripe was previously a principal at Hamilton Southeastern High School and superintendent at Oak Hill United School Corporation, according to his LinkedIn page.

Cripe’s LinkedIn page indicates that he received a Doctorate in Education and Master’s Degree in Education Administration from Ball State University.