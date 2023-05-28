INDIANAPOLIS — Several rounds of gunfire were fired into a nursing home on Indy’s south side Sunday morning.

IMPD officers were dispatched around 10:26 a.m. to The Waters of Indianapolis, a nursing home located at 3895 S. Keystone Ave., for a shots fired run.

It has not been revealed how many shots were actually fired into the nursing home but an IMPD police report lists multiple items of damage. At least one window and one row of cabinets were damaged by the gunfire, according to the police report.

The report does not list any injuries that resulted from the gunfire. It is also unclear what type of firearm was used during the incident or how many shell casings were recovered at the location.

No additional information was immediately available. The Waters of Indianapolis declined to comment on the incident.