Southern Indiana distillery celebrates state’s new rye whiskey designation

NASHVILLE, Ind.—A Southern Indiana distillery is celebrating the State of Indiana’s official Indiana Rye Whiskey designation with a new release and event on Independence Day Weekend.

Hard Truth Distilling Co. announced the release of its Hard Truth Indiana Straight Rye Whiskey in June, which will be available starting Saturday, July 3 at an event at the Hard Truth Tours & Tastings Center on its Brown County campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Indiana Rye — I like the sound of it, I love the taste of it, I’m proud to be part of it. What better way to let the world know that Indiana distillers produce the world’s finest rye whiskey?” said Hard Truth co-founder Jeff McCabe.

Photos courtesy of Hard Truth Distilling Co.

The new designation is set to be signed into law in July 2021, and follows the federal requirements for rye whiskey which is 51% rye in the grain bill, distilled at no greater than 160 proof, placed in a barrel at no more than 125 proof.

The state’s designation then adds the Indiana-specific requirements that it be mashed, fermented, distilled, and then rested at least two years in the state of Indiana.

Hard Truth master distiller Bryan Smith, who will also be at the event to autograph bottles, said the new rye whiskey is a unique, custom blend of rye barrels, hand-selected and bottled at their state-of-the art craft distillery in Brown County.

“Distillers in Indiana have historically produced some of the highest quality rye whiskeys in the world,” said Smith. “Rye is a notoriously difficult grain to handle through the mash, ferment and distillation process. Craftsmen and women here in Indiana have long shared secrets and tips and tricks, resulting in a quality standard which sets Indiana apart in the world of rye whiskey making. Hard Truth Distilling Co., is proud to be a part of the Indiana Rye Whiskey community making history with this law.”

Hard Truth said guests are invited to come sample the new rye, enjoy live music and rye cocktails, sign a commemorative poster, and more.

“Rye whiskey is synonymous with the great state of Indiana,” added Hard Truth partner Jim Dunbar. “We are proud to be part of that heritage and tradition.”

For more information, visit hardtruthdistilling.com.

Photos courtesy of Hard Truth Distilling Co.