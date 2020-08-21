Southport, Roncalli high school football game canceled due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday’s football game between Southport and Roncalli high schools has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Perry Township Schools (PTS) learned Friday afternoon that a Southport High School football player was confirmed case of COVID-19.

The announced the cancellation in a media release.

PTS said the player last attended school on Monday, August 17.

Read more from PTS below:

Our School Corporation will follow the guidance from the Marion County Health Department, and they are directing the response to this situation. The football team and other players who had close contact with this student have already been contacted separately about the next steps. Close contact is defined as contact within six feet for 15 minutes or more. Spaces requiring disinfecting will be closed and sanitized.

The individual who tested positive may return to school upon the direction of county health officials. Health officials will also determine when the football team is allowed to resume practices and games. For information regarding our district’s reopening plans, please visit perryschools.org. For health-related questions, contact the Marion County Health Department.