Southside crash involves officer, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An IMPD officer is in the hospital after veering off the road and crashing in Indy’s Southside.

The officer was responding to a call at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Shelby Street when he veered off the road and hit a pole. The vehicle then turned on its side on the grass next to the two roads.

When IMPD arrived on the scene, they found the officer still trapped inside his vehicle. After being removed, he was sent to an area hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.