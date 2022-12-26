INDIANAPOLIS — All of Southwest Airlines flights out of Indianapolis International Airport on Monday evening were canceled.

The airport’s flight status shows the last Southwest flight that left Indianapolis departed at 2:45 p.m. According to Flight Aware, 45 Southwest Flights were canceled on Monday. It shows 38 are canceled for Tuesday.

Monday night flights from other airlines such as Delta and Spirit were able to take off.

Southwest said in a statement it expects flight changes to continue through the New Year holiday.

Southwest released a statement saying in part:

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable. We’re working with safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet, ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us.”

According to KDVR, the union for Southwest Airline flight attendants is blaming the company’s failure to upgrade software.

