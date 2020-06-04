Special prosecutor appointed in Reed death investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion Superior Court Judge Heather Welch appointed a special prosecutor Thursday in the death investigation of Dreasjon Reed.

The court said Rosemary Khoury of Madison County will serve as special prosecutor in the investigation of Reed’s shooting death at the hands of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) on May 6.

The announcement came one day after attorneys and the family of Reed accused IMPD of lying about the investigation.

As previously reported, because IMPD Chief Randal Taylor was involved in the original pursuit and will be questioned as a witness during the investigation, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears petitioned Judge Welch to name an independent prosecutor to oversee investigation of the case.