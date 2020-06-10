Special prosecutor in Dreasjon Reed case calls for ISP investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Madison County prosecutor is asking the Indiana State Police to take over the investigation into the police shooting that killed Dreasjon Reed.

Rosemary Khoury released a statement Wednesday saying it is her professional opinion that it is in the best interest of all involved that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department not conduct the investigation into Dreasjon Reed’s death.

Reed was shot and killed by police following a chase in Indianapolis that was captured on Facebook Live.

Because IMPD Chief Randal Taylor was involved in the original pursuit and will be questioned as a witness during the investigation, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears petitioned Judge Welch to name an independent prosecutor to oversee investigation of the case. Khoury was selected as the special prosecutor on June 4.

On Wednesday, Khoury requested that the criminal investigation be reassigned to the Indiana State Police. She also asked the community to cooperate with her and with the investigators who are working with her.

Earlier Wednesday, the IMPD released the name of the officer involved in the shooting and the name of the officer heard making a comment following the shooting.

Anyone with pertinent information in the case is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 765-778-2121.