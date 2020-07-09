Live Now
Indiana Black Caucus addresses alleged racist attack at Lake Monroe on 4th of July
Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News

Special prosecutor in Dreasjon Reed case requests autopsy not be released

News
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — The special prosecutor in the Dreasjon Reed case is requesting his autopsy not be released.

An IMPD officer shot and killed Reed in May.

Special prosecutor Rosemary Khoury filed the petition on Tuesday.

She says releasing the autopsy could “create a significant risk of harm to the pending criminal investigation.” 

The Marion County Superior Court will decide on that request. 

Reed’s family says their patience has worn thin As they wait for more information in this case.

READ MORE: Man killed in Indianapolis police shooting livestreamed police chase, moments leading up to death

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News