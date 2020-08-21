Special prosecutor in Dreasjon Reed case to provide investigation update

INDIANAPOLIS — Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury is expected to provide an update to the investigation into the shooting death of Dreasjon Reed Friday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on the south steps of the Indiana Statehouse. You can watch it live on this page.

The update comes after a string of recent events surrounding Reed’s death, including a funeral procession held Thursday night and a protest slated for Friday evening.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the autopsy of Reed to his family on August 5.

Reed was fatally shot during an encounter with police in May following a chase that he had streamed on Facebook.

Police maintain that Reed fired a gun before the shooting, a claim his family and their attorney dispute.

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury was then assigned to the case.