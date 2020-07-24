Special tribute on Monument Circle honors USS Indianapolis as 75th anniversary approaches

INDIANAPOLIS – The city of Indianapolis is honoring the USS Indianapolis with a special light show on Monument Circle.

The special tribute will play for several days to mark 75 years since the ship sank after being torpedoed on July 30, 1945.

Of 1,195 crewmen aboard, 300 went down with the ship. The remaining crewmen endured exposure, dehydration and shark attacks while stranded in the water. Ultimately, only 316 survived.

“The men of the USS Indianapolis made a commitment to serve their nation, and 75 years later we’re remembering that commitment,” said Bob Schultz, senior vice president of Downtown Indy, Inc.

The tribute will be projected on the IPL building.

“We’re able to still salute those survivors and commemorate their experience with the technology that we’ve recently installed here on the Circle of light, and video, and sound,” he said.

Every year, survivors and their families gather in Indianapolis to remember those killed in the naval tragedy. This year’s reunion was moved online to protect the survivors and their families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

