SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Fire officials say a driver’s parking error led to a car being driven into a Speedway apartment overnight.

Around 11 p.m., the Speedway fire department responded to an apartment building on Hollister Drive off of N. High School Road.

A car had been driven into a building and backed out, leaving a gaping hole behind.

Authorities say a resident was trying to park, made a mistake, and ran the car into the building.

No one was hurt, but one family was displaced due to the building having structural damage.