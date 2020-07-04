Speedway hopes fans will celebrate brickyard in their back yard

There was a colorful display outside the Speedway Friday.

With fans not allowed inside the track for the Grand Prix or Brickyard 400, the Speedway wants to celebrate their own back yard brickyard.

As part of the celebration, the track teamed up with the Speedway Arts Council to line the sidewalks outside the track with chalk art, which they hope fans do at home too. However you celebrate race weekend, the Speedway wants to see it by using #BackyardBrickyard.

Restaurants along ,main street will also be open over the weekend if you want to be close to the action.