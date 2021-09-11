Speedway Police investigating after shooting leaves man in critical condition

News

by: Ian Sloan

Posted: / Updated:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A shooting in Speedway has sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

Speedway Police say at 2:13 they received reports of a person shot in the High Eagle Trail area. When officers arrived, they found an adult male shot. He was then sent to Eskenazi Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Officers have identified a suspect and believe there is no continuing threat to the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Indy Now

Latest News

More News