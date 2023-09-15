INDIANAPOLIS — Spider-Man man has ranked as Indiana’s favorite superhero and comic book character in 2023, according to the gaming platform Casino.org.

Ahead of National Comic Book day on Sept. 25, Batman has stolen the rest of America’s hearts. The DC character was selected in 34 states as a favorite comic book hero. The Joker is America’s favorite villain.

Despite DC characters taking all of the top spots nationwide, 66.8 percent of Americans identify as Team Marvel.

In fact, the only Marvel comic book character and superhero listed as any states favorite was Iron Man in Wyoming.

With Dr. Doom leading the charge, North Dakota was the lone state to list a villain as their favorite comic book character.

To review the superhero map, please view here.