Spin Doctors, more announced for Fishers Summer Concert Series

FISHERS, Ind.–City officials announced the Fishers Summer Concert Series hosted by Fishers Parks will return on June 1.

Local and national acts are slated to perform in the heart of downtown at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater.

The city said the free concert series includes performances on Tuesday and Friday evenings, presented by IU Health Saxony, and Wednesday lunchtime concerts presented by Meyer Najem.

The summer series will end with the return of the two-day Blues Fest celebration on Labor Day Weekend.

More information on the summer concert season can be found here.

The 2021 Season Lineup

Tuesday Nights // Starting June 1 | 7 – 9 p.m. // Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

June 1: Living Proof

June 8: Karma Band

June 15: Mike & Joe

June 22: The Midtown Mad Men

June 29: Cool City Band

July 6: The Nauti Yachtys

July 13: Henry Lee Summer

July 20: Country Summer

July 27: Toy Factory

Friday Nights // Starting June 25 | 8 p.m. // Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

June 25: SPARK! Fishers – Spin Doctors: Grammy nominated band best known for their early 90’s hits, “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong,” which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 7 and No. 17, respectively.

July 2: Free Fallin – The Tom Petty Concert Experience

Sunday, July 4: GlamëricA – A tribute to the awesome era that was ‘80s hair and glam metal!

July 9: Pearl Jam Tribute – Chicago

July 16: Purple Veins – The Essential Prince Tribute Band

July 23: Hard Day’s Night Beatles Tribute

July 30: Creedence Revived – The World Premier CCR Tribute Band

August 6: Heroes – The David Bowie Experience

August 13: The Soul Pocket Band – A night of R&B and Dance classics

August 20: Pink Droyd – The North American Theatrical Pink Floyd Concert with Laser Light Show

August 27: Uptown Funk – Tribute to Bruno Mars

September 3-4: Fishers Blues Fest – the full lineup will be announced soon

Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts // June 2 – August 25 | Noon – 1 p.m. // Central Green (1 Municipal Drive) // *indicates children’s entertainment

June 2: Old Coyote Band

June 9: Mr. Daniel*

June 16: Stevens Puppets*

June 23: Ruditoonz*

June 30: Mr. Daniel*

July 7: Annie’s Jam*

July 14: Musical Conexion*

July 21: Kyle Bledsoe

July 28: Mr. Daniel*

August 4: Old Coyote Band

August 11: Stevens Puppets*

August 18: Ruditoonz*

August 25: Annie’s Jam*

More from Fishers Parks:

Fishers Parks continues to monitor federal, state and local guidelines daily, and will adapt accordingly. Admission is free (limited first come, first served). Operating restrooms, hand washing, and sanitization stations will be available on site. Patrons are encouraged to wear face masks. No outside alcohol allowed. Vendors will be available on site to purchase adult drinks and other refreshments. Chairs and blankets are welcome.