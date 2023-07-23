Good Sunday morning! A small cluster of showers and storms has been traveling over the northern half of the state this morning. Keep an eye on the radar today if you have outdoor plans this afternoon because there will be additional storm chances today. The coverage will be higher compared to Saturday, with widely scattered activity through the afternoon. A couple strong storms may develop with gusty winds as the main threat. Otherwise, you can expect skies to be partly cloudy as highs reach into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon. Storm chances diminish after 9 PM.

Prepare for hotter and more humid days ahead because a “hot dome” will set up over the Mississippi and Ohio River valleys this week. Temperatures will soar and there is a real probability of seeing the hottest air of the year! Highs in the mid-90s at the end of the week along with tropical dews points will bring a shot of triple digit heat indices. Now more than ever, it is important to plan ahead for the dangerous heat. Find ways to stay cool, hydrated during planned outdoor activities this week. The Indiana State Fair begins Friday and highs for the date could peak in the mid-90s.