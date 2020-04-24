Spread of COVID-19 among inmates concerns health officials statewide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Statewide, health officials have growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Indiana’s jails and prisons.

Nearly a dozen families contacted FOX59 & Beairshelle Edmé with similar concerns about Marion County.

In the county’s two correctional facilities, more than 30 inmates have COVID-19, and county officials told Edmé dozens more have been tested and quarantined.

Wednesday, she went one-on-one with a Marion County captain to find out what’s happening behind bars.

“We are on the leading edge of a response to this pandemic in the correctional environment,” explained Captain Mitchell Gore.

However, the stories told to FOX59 from inmates’ families tell something different.

“They (inmates) told me this morning they — there’s no cleaning supplies,” said Brenda Craig, of Indianapolis.

Two different stories about the same place, Marion County Jail.

Craig, like many others who’ve reached out to FOX59, says that’s not what she’s hearing from the inside.

“They haven’t had a shower in 3 days. They’re hungry, they can’t get I-CARE and when they try to ask the P.O.’s for help or assistance, this is exactly the words my son and the other guy said, ‘ We’re not doing s*%$ for y’all. Y’all keep telling on us!’”

Her son is awaiting trial on several felony drug charges of possession and dealing. We checked back on his claim that there’s been no hot water, which he says led to poor hygiene.

Marion County officials called it “periodic hot water issues” that they learned about Thursday but told Edmé Thursday afternoon it’s since been fixed.

“Yeah they don’t care,” the mom lamented. “Just because they’re locked up and inmates, still their lives matter too, but they don’t have anything to clean with in there. They’re on top of each other.”

FOX59 requested more than a statement, an interview on camera to get answers.

Captain Gore said they’re following the guidelines.

“Marion County Public Health Department has examined the floor plans and they have said that it’s okay if the housing unit is right next door (to a housing unit where another inmate is quarantined). There’s no risk of cross contamination,” he detailed.

He said inmates that are positive, are tested, or show symptoms of COVID-19 get isolated immediately and treated.

“If they have to be taken to Eskenazi, we could take them to Eskenazi, though most people are treated adequately within our facility,” Gore said.

The county says it contracted a deep cleaning company on March 25 for a crew that cleans every day, but only for the jail’s public areas and offices.

As for inmates, Captain Gore said, “The inmates are provided with all the cleaning and sanitizing supplies they would need to do it themselves.”

Pressed further about what products inmates receive, he answered, “You name it– it’s bleach concentrate, it’s commercially available sanitizing products, mops, towels– the standard things you would use to clean and sanitize your own house, the inmates have.”

Recently, Marion County also bought 2 UV lights that within an hour or two can clean an empty jail space. Officials have also released nearly 700 inmates early to prevent further spread.

Craig, however, remains doubtful of any claim made by Marion County jail staff that sanitation and disinfection are happening as they should.

“Something needs to happen they need help down there,” she told FOX59.

