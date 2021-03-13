Spring Cleaning? Indianapolis Zoo hosting e-waste recycling event

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is offering area residents a way to eliminate electronic clutter Saturday while getting a discount for admission.

The zoo is hosting a Power Recycling Day Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Visitors can bring old electronics for proper disposal, keeping harmful pollutants out of local landfills. Last year’s events diverted 51 tons of e-waste from area landfills.

The Indianapolis Zoo said electronics trash, called e-waste, makes up only about 2 percent of trash generated annually in the U.S., yet it contributes as much as 70 percent of the environmental pollutants.

Staff from Technology Recyclers will be on-site to make vehicle unloading fast and simple. Staff will be wearing masks and visitors can remain in their vehicles. All participants will receive a coupon for $2 off Zoo admission.

Most electronics, ranging from computers to video game systems, cell phones to tablets and more, will be accepted free of charge. There is a $20 processing fee for televisions and monitors. Laptops will be recycled at no charge. Large appliances will not be accepted.

Other items that will be accepted during Power Recycling Day include:

Telephone systems VCR/DVD, laserdisc players All batteries

TVs and monitors Scanners and copiers Printers and cartridges

Fax machines Backup power systems External hard drives

Satellite components Keyboards and accessories Integrated circuits

Microwaves Small appliances Power cables and wiring