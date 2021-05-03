Springville man arrested on multiple felony warrants, including domestic battery

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Springville man on multiple felony warrants, including domestic battery, after he was found Monday in Monroe County.

ISP says it received information from the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office that 32-year-old Robert D. Collins was wanted for seven felony offenses in Lawrence County, plus an additional warrant through Monroe County.

Troopers launched an investigation to find Collins, who was reportedly hiding away from his home to avoid arrest.

On Monday, state police determined that Collins was at a residence in the 3000 block of Knightsridge Road in Monroe County. Troopers made contact with a female at that residence who admitted that Collins was inside.

ISP says troopers received consent to enter the home and located Collins, who was taken into custody without incident.

Collins was arrested and incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail for the following warrant offenses:

Felony probation violation of the original charge of burglary (Monroe County)

Felony domestic battery resulting in injury to a person less than 14 years of age (Lawrence County)

Felony criminal confinement — level 5 — (Lawrence County)

Felony criminal confinement — level 6 — (Lawrence County)

Felony strangulation (Lawrence County) – 2 counts

Felony domestic battery (Lawrence County) – 2 counts

Misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated controlled substance (Monroe County)

Misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering (Monroe County)