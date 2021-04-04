St. Elmo’s Steakhouse closed due to multiple cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — St. Elmo’s steakhouse downtown is currently closed due to a COVID outbreak within the restaurant.
Craig Huse, president of Huse Culinary, issued the following statement yesterday evening regarding the closure:
“We recently learned that nine employees have tested positive for COVID. Out of an abundance of caution, St. Elmo’s has made the decision to close the establishment and conduct a thorough, deep cleaning of the restaurant. While we regret not being able to serve our visitors, the safety and well-being of our employees and our guests is our top priority.”
The restaurant will be closed all week. At this time, there is no set date for the steakhouse to re-open to the public.
This is a developing story.