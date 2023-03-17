INDIANAPOLIS — It’s St. Patrick’s Day and the community is coming together as part of a longstanding tradition.

It’s time for the Indianapolis Athletic Club Foundation’s 41st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

“Every year I look forward to everyone coming together,” said Bob Welch, president of the Indianapolis Athletic Club Foundation. “Everyone comes out of the woodwork and puts together a great event!”

Beginning at 9 a.m., there will be live music and dozens of food trucks for everyone to enjoy along North Street near the Veterans Memorial Plaza. The parade will officially kick off at 11:30 a.m. along Pennsylvania Avenue.

New to this year’s festivities is the “Wee Irish Mile,” a one-mile run along the route before the parade begins.

Money raised during Friday’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations goes back to support youth athletic programs throughout the city.

The parade will happen rain or shine. All St. Patrick’s Day festivities are free and open to the public.