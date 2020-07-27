Stabbing halts Butler-Tarkington’s TenPoint Team from reaching milestone

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD continues investigating a fatal stabbing on Friday evening near 41st Street and Boulevard Place in Butler-Tarkington on the city’s north side. Police said it appears the stabbing stemmed from a domestic issue.

The Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition team in the area is grieving alongside the family.

“A lot of shooting, a lot of screaming,” Wallace Nash, Team Leader, said. “Everything was just happening so fast.”

Nash lives nearby and rushed over to the scene. He remembered two young women who rushed in to try and keep the victim alive.

“Those girls were upset, they were scared, they were nervous and they stayed right with him,” Nash said. “Pumping him, breathing into him until that ambulance came.”

Sadly, the man did not make it. Now, a memorial marks the spot where it happened. It also signifies the first homicide in Butler-Tarkington since 2018.

TenPoint President Rev. Charles Harrison worked to encourage the team to stay hopeful.

“Our mission is to curb urban youth violence as it impacts young men of color between the ages of 12 and 24,” Harrison said. “We’re not designed to address domestic violence.”

TenPoint’s team leaders reported the community was 51 days away from reaching another milestone: four out of five years without a homicide. Still, Harrison reminded his team there was nothing they could do to stop a domestic issue.

“Every now and then, we’re going to lose somebody and we’ve got to accept that as a part of what we do,” Harrison said. “There was nothing they could have done to stop that and I just wanted them to know that.”

Tonight, the community is coming together and reminding everyone to not pick up a gun to solve a conflict, and we all play a part in a safer city.

“It takes the whole community for us to survive,” Nash said. “Each and every body has a role to play, and how you play your role, that’s going to determine how we’re going to survive.”