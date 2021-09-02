Stabbing investigation underway in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind.– Police in Shelbyville are searching for a person of interest in a stabbing investigation.

The incident happened on Sept. 2 just before 7 a.m. in the 200 block of East Taylor Street. Police were called to the scene on a report of multiple people stabbed.

Two people at the scene required emergency medical attention.

As the investigation continues, police are asking the public to be cautious of Amber Skylar Rasdall, who is described as 5’1″ tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say to not approach her and call 911 if she’s spotted.