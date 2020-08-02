Staff test positive for Covid-19 after first week of school in Elwood

ELWOOD, Ind. — Students attending Elwood Junior Senior High School will be doing eLearning this upcoming week after a coronavirus outbreak with staff members.

According to Elwood Community School Corporation, the district conducted coronavirus testing prior to schools starting last Monday and multiple staff came back positive for Covid-19.

Superintendent Dr. Joe Brown says, “Other than their own children, zero of our students were considered to be within close contact of these staff members.”

Although, those that were positive were within close contact with other faculty and staff at the High School.

As a precaution, the district is choosing to do online classes from August 3 through August 7 for grades 7-12.

It’s also having janitors at Elwood Junior Senior High School do a deep cleaning of the building.

Elwood Community School Corp. is going forward with its regular athletic programming because it says no coaches or student athletes came near the infected staff.

The district sent a letter to parents after a school board meeting which read “the safety of students and staff remain our top priority.”