Standoff suspect arrested in Columbus after report of pouring gasoline on other person

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man was arrested Friday in Columbus after a short standoff with police.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Pence Street for a reported disturbance. They received reports that a man at the residence had poured gasoline on another person and pointed a gun at that person.

The suspect was identified as Martin Keels, 29. He was first seen in the home’s back yard before going back inside.

Police received information that Keels might be armed and requested assistance from the CPD SWAT team after he refused to exit the home.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Keels exited the home on his own before the SWAT team was deployed. Police did use a Tazer to take Keels into custody.

Keels was arrested for domestic battery, intimidation, as well as a warrant out of Jennings County.