INDIANAPOLIS – A downtown office building is making some major renovations and bringing in new business.

Extensive upgrades and new business is headed to the Kite Realty Group office building at 30 s. Meridian. The company says renovations will be a huge plus for the tenants, but it also hopes it sparks additional energy on the Mile Square.

“The incremental energy keeps increasing over time and we’re thrilled and certainly optimistic that this will be a component that continues to add energy and vitality to the mile square,” said Bryan McCarthy with Kite Realty Group.

McCarthy said he is happy his company can help add to the downtown dynamic. Among upcoming transformations is a brand-new Starbucks on the first floor.

“Any new development, any new businesses, whether they be big or small coming into the community, is a big positive,” he said.

This comes after Starbucks closed down its shop on Monument Circle last October. And now, another local coffee business plans to expand and open its second shop at that location.

“It’s the heart of the city,” described Command Coffee owner Danny Heller. “It’s like such an iconic part of the city. For being an Indianapolis-based company, it’s so cool to be able to be on the circle in the Circle City.”

Starbucks left Monument Circle after citing safety concerns which came as quite a surprise to many people, including IMPD back in October 2022.

“It’s a shame they did not communicate to us any of their concerns,” IMPD Downtown District Commander Phil Burton told FOX59/CBS4 last October. “Looking at our run load, we do not receive many calls for service to Monument Circle or to any of the businesses on Monument Circle.”

FOX59/CBS4 reached out to Starbucks on Thursday to get clarification on their move but has not yet heard back.

Heller said his current shop on N. College Avenue used to be a completely different Starbucks with other safety issues and concerns. That did not stop him from moving to that location and he said it certainly will not stop him from moving to the old Starbucks location on Monument Circle.

“We’ve got experience, you know, succeeding in old spaces that one way or another people had their own opinions on and I think the same thing will happen with the new space,” Heller said.

Downtown Indy said it is excited for the addition of these two new businesses.

“The recent announcement of two new coffee shops in the heart of our city is yet another example of people, businesses, and events choosing Downtown Indianapolis. With more than $9 billion in planned projects and marquee events like NBA All-Star weekend and Olympic Swimming trials around the corner, the momentum of the Mile Square is clear,” said Downtown Indy, Inc. President & CEO Taylor Schaffer. “As we continue to see employees returning to work, up 21% this year compared to last year, and a growing downtown residential community, the need for world-class amenities to support these populations has never been greater.”

Command Coffee is looking to open its second shop on Monument Circle by the end of the year. Starbucks is slated to open on S. Meridian next spring.