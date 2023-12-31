INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts’ win-and-in showdown with the Houston Texans has been set for Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The NFL aligned the final weekend of the regular season late Sunday to maximize playoff scenarios.

It was thought Colts versus Texans might be given the Sunday night stage, but that will be Buffalo’s trip to Miami, which will determine the AFC East championship.

A Colts’ late-season playoff push comes down to the final weekend for a fourth time in six seasons.

In 2018 and under first-year coach Frank Reich, they traveled to Nashville, beat the Tennessee Titans, 33-17, in the final game of the regular season on the primetime stage and earned a Wild Card spot.

In 2020 and following quarterback Philip Rivers, the Colts handled Jacksonville at Lucas Oil Stadium and — with some help — again earned a Wild Card berth.

In 2021, Indy traveled to Jacksonville in week 18 and suffered an embarrassing, 26-11, loss to the 2-14 Jaguars.

Now, next weekend’s rematch with the Texans.

“With one game left . . . win and in. It’s huge,’’ Shane Steichen said.

He could become the Colts’ fifth straight full-time head coach to direct the team into the playoffs in his first season. The others: Reich, Chuck Pagano, Jim Caldwell and Tony Dungy.

The Colts, Texans and Jaguars are tied for the AFC South lead at 9-7. If Jacksonville loses at Tennessee, the Colts-Texans winner captures the division and hosts a first-round game.

In the event of a tie, the Jaguars hold the necessary tiebreaker and win the AFC South.

This and that

While the Colts were putting themselves in position to extend their season with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, there were several noteworthy individual achievements. Such as:

*Michael Pittman Jr. joining Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark as the only Colts with at least 100 catches in a season. His five receptions boosted his season output to 104. Wayne was the last to reach triple digits with 106 in 2012.

*With 46 yards, Pittman set a career high with 1,108.

*Linebacker Zaire Franklin eclipsed his own club record for tackles in a season. He had 166 in 2022. With 10 against the Raiders, Franklin’s new mark sits at 171.

*Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had one of two sacks of Aiden O’Connell. That gives him 7 on the season. He joined Myles Garrett and Chris Jones as the only players with a least 7 in each of the past six seasons.

*Josh Downs had two catches for 53 yards. His 65 catches on the season are tied with Bill Brooks (1986) for most by a Colts’ rookie. Harrison had 64 in 1996.

*Jonathan Taylor’s 96 yards on 21 attempts were a season-high and the third time he’s rushed for at least 90 this season.

