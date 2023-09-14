JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind- School safety continues to be a top priority across the state. More than 400 schools are sharing a portion of nearly 30 million dollars in grant funding to help make schools safer.

“It is terrifying for a mom to feel this need to protect their child,” said parent Kayla Minch.

Some Johnson County parents are concerned about their child’s safety at school. Minch said the increase in violence across the country is scary. She hopes this funding to improve school safety can help ease her worries.

“There needs to be more security,” said Minch.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation superintendent Timothy Edsell said the district is getting the maximum of 100-thousand dollars. The grant requires a 50/50 match.

Edsell said the district will match the amount the state gave. District leaders plan to use much of the funding toward school resource officers.

“The part-time officers are the biggest thing. So, we employ agencies from around here, Whiteland and Greenwood,” said Chief Chad Pryce of the Clark-Pleasant Police Department.

The district will use the other portion to help purchase advanced security equipment, provide threat detection technology, and improve communication during emergencies.

“Having strong security measures, plans, and protocols is important because bringing weapons to school is unacceptable,” said Timothy Edsell, Superintendent Clark- Pleasant Community School Corporation.

Officials hope these enhancements will give everyone peace of mind. Officials said improvements will start this year.