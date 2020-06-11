State health commissioner explains why Indiana is not reporting probable COVID-19 cases to CDC

INDIANAPOLIS – Data from the CDC shows Indiana is one of several states not reporting probable COVID-19 cases, despite recommendations from the agency.

COVID-19 data on the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard shows there are more than 38,000 confirmed cases in the state. It also lists the number of probable deaths.

What Hoosier health officials do not publish is the number of probable cases. Indiana is not alone. Data from the CDC shows it is one of more than 25 states that do not report probable cases to the agency. A note underneath the data set says “not all jurisdictions report confirmed and probable cases and deaths to CDC. When not available to CDC, it is noted as N/A.”

“We just like most states do not report that and we don’t report it on our website. there is no particular reason for that,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box during a press conference on Wednesday.

Dr. Box explained the state does keep track of probable cases though. It may be reported to the state from an individual physician.

“If they come in without a documented lab test but the symptoms and the signs were appropriate and everything else looked like a probable case then we keep track of that,” she said.

Shaun Grannis, VP for Data and Analytics at the Regenstrief Institute, said he sees value in gathering data on probable cases of COVID-19.

“If we are not only finding the people who definitely test positive but also those people who look like they may have had the test we might be able to piece together the infection trail more effectively,” Grannis said.

Even though there is no public data on probable cases in Indiana, Grannis believes Indiana has some of the best data in the country given its connected digital health infrastructure. He thinks Indiana can still monitor the disease very closely.

“I think that the more data the better and really it is a case of prioritizing resources to go after what information is the most sense,” he said.

In April, the CDC began including probable cases in its total count. That change was made to reflect a statement from the Council for State and Territorial Epidemiologists.

CSTE also recommends states report probable cases. It believes not doing this may limit fuller understanding of the pandemic.

“For Indiana, I don’t know that identifying these probable cases is going to help as much on the infection fatality rate side as it will understanding how disease spreads,” Grannis said.