State health department announces 662 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 662 new positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 52,685.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between July 12 and July 13.

ISDH also announced an additional 13 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,582. Those deaths were reported to ISDH between July 3 and July 13.

Marion County reported a total of 12,192 cases and 697 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency is reporting 193 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 578,409 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9.1% positive.

ISDH said intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Tuesday, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and more than 84 percent of ventilators are available.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.