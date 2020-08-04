State health department announces 836 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 836 new positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 69,255.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours, following corrections to the previous dashboard total.

ISDH also announced an additional 14 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,794. Those deaths are reported based on when information is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7.3%, with a total rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 9,567 new individuals have been tested statewide, with a total number of individuals tested at 785,018.

As of Tuesday, more than 37 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 15,029 cases and 724 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency is reporting 202 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.