State health department reports 1,232 coronavirus cases, 31 deaths amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 251 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Friday. That brings the state’s total to 1232.

So far, 31 people have died from COVID-19, according to the ISDH.

Coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in 75 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

Marion County reported 100 new cases, bringing its total to 584. That’s the most in the state.

The new numbers show 8,407 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.

ISDH also posted demographic data on confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana:

