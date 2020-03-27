State health department reports 981 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths amid pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 336 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Thursday. That brings the state’s total to 981.

So far, 24 people have died from COVID-19, according to the ISDH.

Counties reporting deaths are Allen (1),Dearborn (1), Delaware (1), Franklin (1), Hancock (1), Hendricks (2), Howard (1), Jasper (1), Johnson (3), Madison (1), Marion (8), Putnam (1), Scott (1), and St. Joseph (1).

Coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in 69 of Indiana's 92 counties.

Marion County reported 191 new cases, bringing its total to 484. That's the most in the state.

The new numbers show 6,936 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.

For the first time, ISDH posted demographic data on confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video