State health officials report 57 new coronavirus deaths, 481 additional cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (NIAID-RML via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 481 new positive coronavirus cases since Monday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 28,705.

ISDH also announced an additional 57 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 1,678.

Marion County reported their totals as 8,541 cases and 497 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 189,330 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 15.2% positive.

ISDH is now reporting 146 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov.

More from The Indiana State Department of Health:

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested. To find a testing location, visit the COVID-19 testing information link at www.coronavirus.in.gov.