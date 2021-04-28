State health officials give update to Indiana’s COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS––The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) will hold a briefing Wednesday to discuss the vaccination effort and the state’s continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box will join Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver for the first public briefing since March 31.

This will also be the first COVID-19 press conference not attended by Governor Eric Holcomb since the beginning of the pandemic.

The update is scheduled to take oplace at 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on this page.

Dr. Box and Dr. Weaver are expected to give the latest vaccination and coronavirus case numbers, as well as make comments on the recent CDC mask guidance.

The CDC announced earlier this week that if you are fully vaccinated, you are no longer required to wear a mask outdoors as long as you are not in a big crowd.

President Joe Biden made comments from the White House and said the CDC is convinced that the odds of getting the virus while outdoors is very low as long as people are vaccinated.

The announcement comes as almost 1.8 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.