State officials hold meetings to warn parents of vaping dangers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The State Department of Education is doing its part to stop teens from vaping before it’s too late.

So far, the Department of Health says six people have died in Indiana from vaping-related injuries. The most recent one happened just last week.

This morning, school and health officials want to make sure you and your family know the dangers of vaping to keep everyone safe. They are holding meetings around the state to inform Hoosiers and raise more awareness.

The first meeting was held this week in Mishawaka.

Teen vaping meetings

March 5 th 6 – 8 p.m. H. Dean Evans Community & Education Center Open to the public

March 17th 6 – 8 p.m. Fetter Center Open to the public

March 18 th 1:30 – 3:45 p.m. H. Dean Evans Community & Education Center Staff & specialists only



Attendance is free, but you must register here beforehand.