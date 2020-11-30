State police: 2 arrested for burglarizing car on side of I-65

David Mitchel (left) and Ashley Crawford (right) photos provided by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing a car stopped on the side of I-65.

According to ISP, a trooper found a disabled Honda along I-65 near the 108 mile marker on November 24.

Police said the trooper observed another vehicle stopped behind the Honda and two people he believed to be stranded.

As the trooper approached to see if the stranded motorists needed help, he saw signs of forced entry into the car.

ISP said a woman was inside the car and was allegedly looking through the center console, while a man was jacking up the passenger side of the Honda.

According to police, further investigation and evidence collected at the scene led to the arrest of the man and the woman.

David Mitchel, 38, and Ashley Crawford, 33, were both arrested and face preliminary charges of theft, unauthorized entry and conspiracy.