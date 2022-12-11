FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 5-month investigation by Indiana State Police uncovered a money laundering scheme at an Indiana company. Now, two suspects- one being the office manager and accountant- are accused of stealing more than $500,000 over the course of five years.

In July, state police began investigating allegations that 56-year-old Toni Walter had stolen “large sums of money” from a company called “Coogle Enterprises,” according to a release from ISP. The investigation revealed Toni Walter, the office manager and accountant, was stealing funds in various ways, like writing numerous unauthorized checks to herself and an accomplice, 57-year-old Donald Walter Jr.

Investigators determined over $500,000 had been stolen from the company since 2017.

State police found the Walters at a home in Attica, and the release said they were taken to the Benton County Jail.

Toni Walter was arrested and charged with:

Corrupt Business Influence – Level 5 Felony Two Counts of Money Laundering – Level 5 Felony Five Counts of Theft – Level 5 Felony Theft – Level 6 Felony Counterfeiting – Level 6 Felony

Donald Walter Jr. was arrested and charged with:

Corrupt Business Influence – Level 5 Felony Money Laundering – Level 5 Felony Five Counts of Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Theft – Level 5 Felony Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Theft – Level 6 Felony Money Laundering – Level 6 Felony

Detectives were assisted by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Williamsport Police Department, Tippecanoe County High Tech Crimes Unit, and Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.