FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 5-month investigation by Indiana State Police uncovered a money laundering scheme at an Indiana company. Now, two suspects- one being the office manager and accountant- are accused of stealing more than $500,000 over the course of five years.
In July, state police began investigating allegations that 56-year-old Toni Walter had stolen “large sums of money” from a company called “Coogle Enterprises,” according to a release from ISP. The investigation revealed Toni Walter, the office manager and accountant, was stealing funds in various ways, like writing numerous unauthorized checks to herself and an accomplice, 57-year-old Donald Walter Jr.
Investigators determined over $500,000 had been stolen from the company since 2017.
State police found the Walters at a home in Attica, and the release said they were taken to the Benton County Jail.
Toni Walter was arrested and charged with:
- Corrupt Business Influence – Level 5 Felony
- Two Counts of Money Laundering – Level 5 Felony
- Five Counts of Theft – Level 5 Felony
- Theft – Level 6 Felony
- Counterfeiting – Level 6 Felony
Donald Walter Jr. was arrested and charged with:
- Corrupt Business Influence – Level 5 Felony
- Money Laundering – Level 5 Felony
- Five Counts of Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Theft – Level 5 Felony
- Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Theft – Level 6 Felony
- Money Laundering – Level 6 Felony
Detectives were assisted by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Williamsport Police Department, Tippecanoe County High Tech Crimes Unit, and Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.