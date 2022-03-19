INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a man in custody in connection with a shooting on I-70 Thursday that left a Grant County woman wounded.

The arrest comes after an investigation into the shooting on I-70 near Post Road. The shooting wounded a 21-year-old Grant County woman.

On Friday, an investigation into the shooting resulted in police identifying 19-year-old Darius Beard as a suspect. Troopers tried to stop the vehicle he was driving Friday afternoon, but the Indiana State Police said he fled before finally being stopped and taken into custody in the area of 38th Street and Drexel Avenue.

Detective Brandon Alberts thanked witnesses who came forward to help lead to the arrest.

“Thanks to multiple witnesses who dialed 911 and reported the events they observed, this individual was taken into custody very quickly”, said Alberts. “Assistance from the public in reporting these serious incidents and willing to provide law enforcement with important information is imperative to our investigations. We truly appreciate the public’s assistance, cooperation and communication in this case which led to a prompt outcome in this shooting investigation. We encourage anyone with information on any crime they witness to call law enforcement or Crime Stoppers.”

Beard was incarcerated in the Marion County Adult Detention Center on the following preliminary charges.

Aggravated Battery

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle

Resisting Law Enforcement Causing Injury