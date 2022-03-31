ROCHESTER, Ind. — A Michigan man faces charges after police say he was driving 111 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone.

The Indiana State Police said the traffic stop happened on U.S. 31 near State Road 14 around 9:14 a.m. Wednesday. During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity.

Police searched the vehicle, allegedly finding two handguns, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The Indiana State Police also said they discovered the driver, Corey Bland Jr. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, had convictions for assault with a deadly weapon.

State Police took Bland to the Fulton County Jail to face criminal charges. He was preliminarily charged with:

dealing cocaine with enhancing circumstances (firearm)

possession of marijuana

possession of a handgun after being deemed a serious violent felon

Bland was also issued a citation for driving 111 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone and driving a vehicle having never received a driver’s license.