State police arrest Martinsville man for possession of child pornography

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Martinsville man faces charges of possession of child pornography following an investigation into cyber tips.

The Indiana State Police said the arrest comes after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tips, along with an investigation, resulted in Wednesday’s arrest of Andrew Schaeffer. He faces five counts of possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.