State police arrest Upland man for alleged child molestation

UPLAND, Ind.– Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man for alleged possession of child pornography and child molestation Friday morning.

According to ISP, an investigation by detectives resulted in the arrest of Jeffrey Marsee, 59, of Upland, on several felony charges.

The investigation began in December 2020, at the request of the Taylor University Police Department.

University police alleged Marsee, a former Taylor University employee, possessed child pornography and was involved in child molestation. According to the university, Marsee was dismissed from employment on December 11, 2020.

ISP said the investigation revealed that Marsee allegedly committed sexual acts with a then 12 to 13-year-old boy at a Grant County home between the summer and fall of 2002.

Investigators allegedly found child pornography on Marsee’s electronic devices and further investigation alleged that he uploaded photos containing child pornography to a web-based chat group in 2016.

ISP served warrants at his Uploand home Friday around 9:24 a.m., where he was arrested.

According to ISP, Marsee faces one felony charge for child molesting, and six felony charges for two counts of child exploitation and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Marsee was taken to the Grant County Jail with bonds of $100,000 and $20,000.