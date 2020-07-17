State police charge Sullivan County woman for animal neglect, 35 animals recovered

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Sullivan County woman faces several charges after police say she had dozens of animals living in terrible conditions.

The Indiana State Police say the arrest comes after an investigation into animal neglect complaints at an address in Shelburn, Indiana. In mid-June, a trooper served a search warrant at the residence, seizing 35 animals that were living there.

Police say the animals included cats, dogs, goats and a chinchilla. The trooper said all the animals were living in terrible conditions, with no food or water provided. Several animals were disease-ridden from poor care.

The Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges in the case against Julie Mitchell. She faces three counts of cruelty to animals and one count of failure to properly dispose of a dead animal. She was summoned to the Sullivan County Circuit Court.