State police escort latest group of Afghan evacuees to Camp Atterbury

INDIANAPOLIS – Another group of Afghan evacuees arrived in Indianapolis overnight and received an Indiana State Police escort to Camp Atterbury.

It’s unclear how many evacuees were part of the latest arrivals, but we have confirmed that their flight landed around 1 a.m. Monday at Indianapolis International Airport.

The escort, a bus and an ambulance arrived at Camp Atterbury about 6:30 a.m., according to Indiana State Police.

INDOT cameras captured video of the bus traveling along I-65 with its escort.

Temporary housing has been set up at Camp Atterbury, which can support up to 5,000 people. The evacuees have been vetted and tested for COVID-19, according to the Biden administration.