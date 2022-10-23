RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.

The trooper suspected criminal activity and smelled marijuana coming from the SUV as he spoke to the people inside, according to the release.

The release said troopers searched the vehicle and found about 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine, multiple controlled substances and pills, marijuana, two firearms and about $3,700 in cash.

State police arrested the driver, 28-year-old Dashawn Powell Jr. from South Bend, and 27-year-old Kenya R. Hamilton from Indianapolis.

According to the release, the two were arrested on “numerous” felony and misdemeanor charges related to the dealing and possession of methamphetamine, controlled substances, legend drugs, marijuana, and neglect of a dependent.

Powell was also charged with possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, police said in the release.

Police said four children were found in the car and taken into custody by the state’s Child Protective Services.