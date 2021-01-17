State police investigate death of inmate at Cass County Jail

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Cass County Jail.

State police say the investigation was launched Saturday at the request of Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder.

ISP’s preliminary investigation shows that at about 11 a.m. Saturday, a correctional officer found 72-year-old Clyde Davis unconscious and not breathing in his jail cell. Correctional staff called for an ambulance and began life-saving measures, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation and utilization of an automated external defibrillator, according to police.

Davis was taken to the Logansport Memorial Hospital, where despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced deceased at 11:38 a.m.

State police say there were no outward signs of trauma to Davis’ body, and foul play is not suspected at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled.

An investigation into Davis’ death is ongoing.